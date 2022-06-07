The Morning Watch: The Costumes Of Lord Of The Rings, The Boys Set Tour With Jack Quaid & More
In this edition, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" costume designer Ngila Dickson talks about her work on the film, which included 19,000 costumes made for the production. Plus, "The Boys" star Jack Quaid takes us all on a tour of the new HQ, including what's inside the desks. And finally, "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams and her blond eyebrows answer the web's most searched questions about the actress.
The costumes of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
First up, we've got a deep dive into the costumes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," a movie which is now over 20 years old. It's perfect timing with the Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" coming out so soon. In the video from Warner Bros. Pictures, costume designer Ngila Dickson talks about the incredible amount of work that went into the film, which had 40 seamstresses working at Stonestreet Studios, doing a whopping 19,000 costumes for hobbits, elves, dwarves, and much more.
A tour of the The Boys HQ with Jack Quaid
Next, "The Boys" has a new HQ in season 3, and it's not another rat-infested basement! Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie on the series, gives us a tour of the new place. It's supposed to be in the historic Flatiron building in New York City, though it's been recreated in Toronto for the Prime Video show. Quaid says this is one of his favorite sets that he's ever been on. It includes desk drugs, a dartboard with some very specific targets on it, a NSFW desk carving and way more head room. Nice digs!
'Only bad things come from Googling yourself'
Finally, "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams sat down with Wired to take the famous autocomplete interview, though she does say that "only bad things come from Googling yourself." She talks all about when she (well, Arya Stark, anyway) started assassinating people, how many tattoos she has (they're all impulse tattoos), her experience with her very first acting job, working on "Doctor Who," and why she dyed her eyebrows. I know it's the least important part of this, but they do look pretty amazing, and it was actually done for a role. Find out more in the full video.