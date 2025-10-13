Paul Newman Was Nominated For An Oscar For A Role Robert Redford Landed And Then Ghosted

Few screen duos hold such a popular place in American cinema than Paul Newman and Robert Redford, something pretty remarkable since they only made two films together. "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Sting" have become synonymous with screen chemistry and the pair were good friends in private, too, living as neighbors in Connecticut. Sadly, a third collaboration, "A Walk in the Woods," was abandoned when Newman passed away in 2008 (Redford would eventually star in the film opposite Nick Nolte). Perhaps surprisingly, the two legendary actors didn't compete for many roles, but there was a time when Newman stepped into a part vacated by Redford and earned an Oscar nomination for his efforts.

That role was Frank Galvin, an alcoholic attorney who takes on the Catholic church in Sidney Lumet's "The Verdict," a taut legal thriller based on Barry Reed's 1980 novel of the same name. Screenwriting duties were handled by playwright David Mamet, who had just switched to movies with the steamy remake of "The Postman Always Rings Twice." Several big names circled the juicy central role including William Holden, Dustin Hoffman, and Cary Grant, but Robert Redford came calling when the studio expressed dissatisfaction with Mamet's script and commissioned a re-write by Jay Presson Allen.

Riding high after winning his only competitive Oscar for "Ordinary People," Redford had plenty of clout and ordered further amendments from his chosen director, James Bridges, to soften the main character and make him more likeable. The producers tired of the actor trying to turn Galvin into a "Boy Scout" and his failure to show up on set, not to mention meeting with his regular collaborator Sydney Pollack behind their back after Bridges walked away from the project. Ultimately, Redford received his marching orders and Paul Newman was cast instead.