Stan Lee's First Big Screen Cameo Was In A Little-Known R-Rated Thriller

Stan Lee left behind a vast legacy when he passed away in 2018. Over six decades, he co-created some of the most well-known characters in pop culture and turned Marvel into a multi-billion-dollar media industry. Ever the self-promoter, he made his own image almost as recognizable as Spider-Man or the Hulk, and his likeness began popping up in Marvel comics back in the 1960s. Those brief appearances later transitioned into live-action adaptations, making him Marvel's cameo king. But he didn't just confine his screen presence to superhero movies, and he got his first big-screen cameo in Larry Cohen's little-known comedy-horror thriller, "The Ambulance."

At first glance, Lee appearing as "Marvel Comics Editor" in a movie about a menacing emergency vehicle snatching people off the streets of New York might seem like a strange fit. Yet it was a very apt match: Both Lee and Cohen grew up in the Bronx and became associated closely with the Big Apple, Lee thanks to his roster of resident superheroes and Cohen with his guerrilla-style approach to filming on the city streets in cult classics like "God Told Me To" and "Q – The Winged Serpent." The pair met in the '80s when Cohen was hired to work on a screenplay for Lee's "Doctor Strange" film and they became friends, sometimes hanging out with Bob Kane. That project fell through, but then came "The Ambulance," and Cohen had just the part for Lee. He recalled (via Flashback Files):