John Candy Genuinely Hated Shooting This Iconic Stripes Scene

"Stripes" is considered by many a 1980s comedy classic (/Film once called it Ivan Reitman's second best movie), but once the characters complete basic training, the film moves to Italy where our troublemaking heroes cause an international incident by joyriding in the EM-50 Urban Assault Video, at which point the movie suddenly loses all momentum and stops being funny. It just turns into a generic action comedy that leaves Bill Murray and Harold Ramis with little room to riff. And yet the first half of "Stripes" is such a riot that you can almost forgive the movie completely crapping out — that is, if you're not John Candy.

The brilliant Candy was finally starting to break through as a big-screen comedy star when he appeared as the weight conscious cadet Dewey "Ox" Oxberger. Candy famously did not like mining his girth for easy laughs, and this concern wound up being at the center of his extreme discomfort when he shot the film's mud wrestling scene. If you've never seen "Stripes," the ribald set piece finds Murray's John Winger talking Dewey into grappling with a group of bikini clad babes in a grime-filled ring. Given his size, you expect Dewey to defeat the ladies rather handily, but they surprise him by fighting dirty. He soon finds himself overwhelmed until he gets so fed up that he rips off their bikini tops. Look, it was an R-rated '80s comedy; boobs were obligatory.

The bit is far too broad and, frankly, dumb to provoke laughter nowadays, but when the film came out audiences hooted and hollered at Dewey's triumph. Sadly, Candy could not share in their joy.