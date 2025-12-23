The Office's Creator Had One Condition For The Spin-Off Series The Paper

Starting a spin-off from another property is always risky. Sitcoms can succeed or fail within a single season if they've not been able to recapture whatever lightning was caught in a bottle the first time around, and the concern was that this might be the case with "The Office" spin-off, "The Paper." While it received an unexpectedly positive response upon release, delivering what seemed like a hilarious, charming, and unexpected love letter to journalism, there were significant worries about whether it would resonate with audiences. The show's creator, Greg Daniels, who was returning to the mockumentary format he had excelled at with "The Office," was hesitant, setting a specific and strict condition to make sure it felt authentic.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator of "The Office" and "The Paper" gave strict instructions to abandon the project if the new show didn't meet the standards of the original. "That was a very long negotiation. I was nervous, and I really didn't want to do this show if it didn't look like it was going to be good," Daniels recalled. "So, I had a number of conditions. When I pitched it to [co-creator] Michael Koman, I was like, 'I just have to warn you: If it doesn't look like it's turning out well, that's it. We're not going to keep going.'" Thankfully, it took some words of advice from a former Dunder Mifflin manager to set Daniels right and prove that sending "The Paper" to print was a good idea after all.