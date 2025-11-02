The Office Star Rainn Wilson Felt This Beloved Episode Was 'Horrific' (And He's Right)

For any sitcom these days, it's extremely hard to find a balance between funny and insensitive. That's kind of the name of the game. It's no secret that stand-up comedians repeatedly try making waves by joking about controversial topics. By its very nature, comedy often involves risks and delicate subject matters that usually end up offending someone somewhere without intent. However, there's a big difference between mean-spirited insults and genuinely clever observations, whether it's rooted in something awkward or not, and "The Office" was the undefeated victor of walking that tightrope. Did it go too far sometimes? Sure. But that was kind of the point.

Daniels and Co. did that by focusing on ignorant everyday people who often did ignorant, stupid, blatantly racist, and sexist things. I mean, Steve Carell's Michael Scott was built on that. And it was funny and relatable because we knew (or met) people like that. We were aware that they very much existed, and the show's brilliance was to simultaneously mock them while also giving them humane characteristics (see Michael, once again) to make them likable. But sometimes — in episodes like "A Benihana Christmas"— all of their worst tendencies and poor traits came out at once. In retrospect, that might seem horrific and harsh today, with today's cultural standards, but that's what made "The Office" a champion of its time.

As Wilson pointed out, "It's a tricky conversation, you know? Could it happen today? I think it would have to be very, very different if it were made in this environment."