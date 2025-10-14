Why South Park's Pilot Episode Test Screening Made People Cry

Those alive in 1995 likely recall the impish virality of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's irreverent animated short "The Spirit of Christmas." It was the one where Jesus got into a fistfight with Jesus Christ, each one repeatedly dropping f-bombs. "Spirit" was sneakily passed around Hollywood and on college campuses — sometimes on VHS, sometimes through floppy disks and downloads — gaining a great deal of underground attention. The short eventually started playing at animation retrospectives, and, in my experience, exploded in popularity thanks to screenings at the annual Spike & Mike's Sick & Twisted Festival of Animation. By 1997, Stone and Parker were asked to develop "The Spirit of Christmas" into a TV series by Comedy Central. The network wanted something as crass and irreverent as the short, but on a weekly basis.

"South Park" managed to do that, gaining a lot of attention — both positive and negative — for its crude animation style and even cruder sense of humor. The pilot episode was called "Cartman Gets an Anal Probe," and it followed the grumpy bully Cartman (Parker) after he had been abducted by aliens and, yes, given the noted proctological procedure. His body would end up housing an alien satellite dish. "South Park" became a defining text of the 1990s, using shock humor to gather millions of fans.

Of course, as one might predict, that tasteless pilot episode didn't play very well. It's one thing to watch a foul-mouthed animated short on a bootleg VHS. It's another thing to screen a short about anal probes to a test audience in a studio setting. According to an extensive oral history in EW, "Cartman Gets an Anal Probe" tested incredibly poorly, to the point that some viewers broke down in tears.