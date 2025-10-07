Ben Stiller's Favorite Acting Experience Is This Brat Pack Movie With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

Directed by David Anspaugh (best known for his uplifting sports films "Hoosiers" and "Rudy") and written by Larry Ketron (who adapted his Off-Broadway play, which received an approving notice from the notoriously vicious New York Times drama critic Frank Rich), the movie possesses that blue-collar authenticity that calls to mind the filmmaker's iconic classics. But it's a dour story where neither of our star-crossed lovers is destined to get what they want. McCarthy's Matt is a product of a wealthy family who is destined to go on to great things once he graduates from the University of Cincinnati. Ringwald's Jewel is stuck in a loveless, abusive marriage from which she can't extricate herself. Nevertheless, they fall hard for each other, though it's often difficult to differentiate the affection from the raw physical attraction.

This is not "Pretty in Pink." It's sexy. It's tough. And Stiller aces his assignment as McCarthy's best friend, who's full of bad advice. For Stiller, who had yet to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," the role felt like a dream come true. As he told Scott Galloway:

"I was like, 'Oh man, I'm going to be in the Brat Pack. I'm going to be in the movies, just, this is it. This is my moment.' The movie just tanked, but it was, literally to this day, my favorite experience ever making a movie."

The "Zero Effect" star went on to say it was just a bunch of young adults "making a movie and having fun and hanging out and hooking up." I don't know if the film is ripe for reappraisal, but, at the time of its release, the Los Angeles Times' Michael Wilmington said there was "a lot to admire in the film." I remember feeling that way, too. So don't let that 0% Tomatometer turn you off, especially if you're a "Pretty in Pink" fan.