Carmen Elektra Has One Simple Condition To Join The Baywatch Reboot
The Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron-starring "Baywatch" movie was a botched attempt at resurrecting the franchise for the modern era. Despite the film's failures, though, the folks at Fox believe there is still an audience for shows about sexy people running around in bathing suits. In the hands of competent creators with the right cast in place, the new "Baywatch" probably could be a hit, as shows about attractive first-responders are popular (case in point: the "Chicago" franchise). Plus, it doesn't hurt that Carmen Electra, who played Lani McKenize in the original series and had a small role in the bizarre "Baywatch Nights" spin-off, is open to returning.
That said, Electra isn't interested in starring in the reboot if certain conditions aren't met — and her one demand could be a deal breaker. While speaking to TMZ, the "Baywatch" alum stated that she doesn't want to film any scenes in the water again, which might not be feasible in a series about ocean-based action. As she put it:
"I don't know that I'd want to be in the water, necessarily. But I could do the slow motion run. I could definitely do that, and I still look really good in that suit. So that is not a problem. But ... the water ... It's the ocean, you know? It's like, I love being around the ocean. Working in it is very different. When you're working in the ocean, it is very complicated."
As of this writing, the "Baywatch" reboot doesn't have any confirmed cast members. It remains to be seen if any blasts from the past will return, but it seems that the focus will be on a new generation of characters.
What to expect from the Baywatch reboot, according to the creators
It's rare to see "Baywatch" crop up on lists of the best shows of the 1990s (mainly due to the fact it was critically panned). Whether one loves or hates the lifeguard drama, though, there is no denying that it was once a massively popular cultural phenomenon. Given its popularity, a reboot makes sense, but what can viewers expect from it?
The new "Baywatch" will be overseen by Matt Nix, the showrunner whose previous credits include "Burn Notice," "True Lies," and "The Gifted." Original "Baywatch" creators Michael Berk, Gregory J. Bonann, and Douglas Schwartz will also serve as executive producers, bridging the gap between old and new. Speaking of the newer elements, Fox Network Television president Michael Thorn revealed that the plan is to introduce fresh faces on "Baywatch," as he stated in a press release shared by The Hollywood Reporter:
"Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars, and all the spectacle that make the 'Baywatch' franchise a global sensation."
Hopefully, the reboot will find a place for some of the original stars. Still, let's just hope Carmen Electra's character doesn't have to save anyone from the ocean, as it could lead to her turning down the role and upsetting fans of the original series.