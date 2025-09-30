Carmen Elektra Has One Simple Condition To Join The Baywatch Reboot

The Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron-starring "Baywatch" movie was a botched attempt at resurrecting the franchise for the modern era. Despite the film's failures, though, the folks at Fox believe there is still an audience for shows about sexy people running around in bathing suits. In the hands of competent creators with the right cast in place, the new "Baywatch" probably could be a hit, as shows about attractive first-responders are popular (case in point: the "Chicago" franchise). Plus, it doesn't hurt that Carmen Electra, who played Lani McKenize in the original series and had a small role in the bizarre "Baywatch Nights" spin-off, is open to returning.

That said, Electra isn't interested in starring in the reboot if certain conditions aren't met — and her one demand could be a deal breaker. While speaking to TMZ, the "Baywatch" alum stated that she doesn't want to film any scenes in the water again, which might not be feasible in a series about ocean-based action. As she put it:

"I don't know that I'd want to be in the water, necessarily. But I could do the slow motion run. I could definitely do that, and I still look really good in that suit. So that is not a problem. But ... the water ... It's the ocean, you know? It's like, I love being around the ocean. Working in it is very different. When you're working in the ocean, it is very complicated."

As of this writing, the "Baywatch" reboot doesn't have any confirmed cast members. It remains to be seen if any blasts from the past will return, but it seems that the focus will be on a new generation of characters.