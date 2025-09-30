Tim And Eric Had A Hilarious Response To Shows Disappearing From Streaming

In 2020, alt-comedy heroes Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim released their latest Adult Swim series, "Beef House," an absurd parody of 1980s and '90s sitcoms. Or did they? In recent years, fans of the duo have been reminiscing about having watched the show despite the fact that this series is nowhere to be found — like, nowhere. It has disappeared completely, leading some to question whether it even existed in the first place. Are fans suffering from the Mandela Effect en masse? Well, according to Tim and Eric, that's exactly what's going on.

Wareheim recently sat down for a conversation on Heidecker's "Office Hours Live" podcast, where they discussed their lost show and treated the whole thing as some sort of mass delusion. "There's this rumor online," said Heidecker, "that whatever you want to call it, 'Mandela effect,' that we made a show called 'Beef House.'" The pair then looked at stills from the series and reacted with shock. "That's not us," said Wareheim, before Heidecker commented, "No, it looks like some kind of AI slop."

If you missed "Beef House" when it originally aired, you might be tempted to wade into the increasingly crowded streaming swamp and fish this one out. Unfortunately, you can't, and it's not entirely clear when you might be able to. In fact, it's not entirely clear whether this show ever existed, and now Tim and Eric are happy to embrace what is, when it comes down to it, the real absurdity of shows being eradicated from existence altogether.