Jesse Williams & Chris Hemsworth's Perfect Horror Movie Is A Streaming Hit 14 Years Later

In the 1996 horror classic "Scream," the narrative takes an incredibly self-aware turn when Jamie Kennedy's character, high schooler Randy Meeks, starts explaining the "rules" of surviving a horror movie to a bunch of his friends at a party, apparently blissfully unaware that he's living in one. Not only that, but Randy points out that archetypes like "the virgin" usually survive, making everyone chuckle when he says that you can't get down and dirty and hope to survive a horror flick. Without these specific jokes, it's possible that a movie as darkly funny and creepy as "The Cabin in the Woods" might not have ever come into existence.

Directed by Drew Goddard (also known for creating "Daredevil," working on "The Good Place," and the 2018 noir film "Bad Times at the El Royale") and written by Goddard and Joss Whedon, "The Cabin in the Woods," which came out in 2011, blew audiences away with its smart, weirdly hilarious take on one potential origin of horror movie monsters. (According to this movie, they emerge from underground bunkers. Put a pin in that.) Now, the movie — which stars Chris Hemsworth, "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kanz, Kristen Connolly, Richard E. Jenkins, and Bradley Whitford — is making waves on HBO Max, according to FlixPatrol.

So, whether you've never seen "The Cabin in the Woods" or you're revisiting the movie for the very first time, what's the deal with this innovative horror movie? Also, will it ever get a sequel? (I'm betting no, but you never can tell these days.)