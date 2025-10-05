J.K. Simmons Called This Beloved Drama With 94% On Rotten Tomatoes 'Genius'

Although the best role of J.K. Simmons' career is clearly J. Jonah Jameson in the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies, his part in 2014's "Whiplash" is definitely up there. Directed and written by Damien Chazelle, "Whiplash" stars Simmons as Fletcher, an intense and outright abusive music teacher. Fletcher is established as being a musical genius, which would make him a great instructor if he wasn't also certifiably twisted.

Fletcher spends most of the movie tormenting young drummer Andrew (Miles Teller), showing the kid little glimpses of warmth here and there to keep him vying for his approval. There's since been an ongoing viewer debate over whether or not the ending to "Whiplash," in which Fletcher's abuse leads to a triumphant musical performance from Andrew, is meant as an endorsement or a condemnation of the "tough love" method of teaching. I think it's a condemnation, but it's a testament to the film's writing and performances that so many viewers come to different conclusions.

Although every viewer has a different takeaway from the movie's conclusion, they all seemed to agree the ending is great. Indeed, "Whiplash" holds a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes among both critics and regular viewers.

In a 2024 interview with GQ, Simmons explained exactly why he thinks "Whiplash" was so well-received: