One Of The Worst Marvel Movies Ever Made Is Killing It On Prime Video

The off-brand Marvel movie "Morbius" is crushing the Amazon Prime Video charts, so it looks like "fans" of this Sony-Marvel collaboration want "more-bius."

Okay, sorry. Now that I've gotten that off my chest, I'm thrilled to report that, according to FlixPatrol, the 2022 movie "Morbius" is one of the most-watched videos on Amazon's streaming platform. Why am I so happy about this? Frankly, it's because I'm sort of obsessed with "Morbius" — not as a movie, per se, but as a concept. That's because, if we're being honest, "Morbius" can barely even be called a movie. Directed by Daniel Espinoza and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, "Morbius" faced a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't do the film any favors when it did eventually release in March 2022; it was still abjectly terrible, paving the way for other overtly crappy movies in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, or the SSU, like "Madame Web" and "Kraven the Hunter."

The movie, if you can call it that, stars Jared Leto (who is terrible) as Dr. Michael Morbius, who suffers from a nebulous blood illness and then becomes a "living vampire." Leto is flanked by Matt Smith (who is having entirely too much fun) as Michael's childhood best friend Lucien, whom Michael starts calling Milo for no reason, as well as future "Hit Man" star Adria Arjona, stuck in a thankless role as Michael's colleague and potential love interest Dr. Martine Bancroft. Also, Jared Harris from "Mad Men" and "Chernobyl" is in this movie. Okay, so what else do we need to know about "Morbius," a truly awful movie that won a ton of Golden Raspberry Awards and somehow got not one, but two theatrical releases?