This Cult Disney Horror Movie Is Finally Coming To Streaming Just In Time For Halloween

By the pricking of my thumbs ... but I'm getting ahead of myself.

Disney and horror aren't exactly synonymous, but that almost changed in the early 1980s. Hoping to emulate some obscure '70s movie about space wizards ("Zardoz," I think it was called?), the Mouse House decided to try making films that skewed a little older and more mature. Bear in mind, the studio had been struggling creatively and financially since Walt Disney died in 1966, so a change of pace was fitting. And as has historically been the case when Disney's suffering as a company, this era would soon give rise to some of the most artistically innovative and otherwise interesting movies ever produced by The House That Mickey Built.

Perhaps most notably, this was when Disney developed a pair of honest-to-goodness horror movies in the forms of 1980's "The Watcher in the Woods" and 1983's "Something Wicked This Way Comes." Tragically, the Mouse House would also go on to do both films dirty by heavily meddling with them in post-production before releasing them to middling critical and commercial returns. Nevertheless, they've since become cult favorites, with "The Watcher in the Woods" even directly inspiring Mike Flanagan's good-but-badly-titled "Ouija: Origin of Evil." Now, thankfully, a new generation of viewers can be traumatized by "Something Wicked This Way Comes" specifically, as the film will finally stream on Disney+ starting October 3, 2025.

Directed by Jack Clayton (who gave us one of the scariest black-and-white horror films ever made with "The Innocents"), "Something Wicked This Way Comes" adapts the 1962 Ray Bradbury novel of the same name, with Bradbury receiving script credit to boot. But again, that comes with an asterisk, as the sci-fi/horror legend and Clayton were sidelined when Disney overhauled the film in response to early test screening reactions.