Greenland 2: Migration Continues A Bleak Trend For Modern Disaster Movies

Broadly speaking, disaster movies typically end on a hopeful note. Scientists come up with solutions, Bruce Willis leads oil crews into space to drill holes through asteroids, or Dwayne Johnson helps people survive until the threat calms down and allows humanity to rebuild. It's rare to see the threat in question actually destroy the planet, which is why 2020's "Greenland" is so refreshing — it actually goes through with it. Now the sequel, "Greenland 2: Migration," is set to further explore some of the more harrowing developments from in the first movie, continuing a trend that is becoming more prominent in disaster flicks.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and starring our beloved and almighty king of trash cinema, Gerard Butler, in a more somber and dramatic role, "Greenland" isn't your typical disaster movie. From the outset, we know the threat is coming, and the planet is doomed regardless, but a select few people will survive if they reach a bunker in time. "Greenland" isn't quite as bleak as, say, Zack Hilditch's (hella underrated) "These Final Hours," whose characters have zero chance of survival, but it is one of those rare mainstream disaster movies that embraces worldwide devastation as inevitable.

Since then, movies like "Don't Look Up" have reinforced the idea that some natural disasters are unbeatable, no matter how competent our scientists are. Now that we live in a post-COVID-lockdowns world at a time when environmental concerns are at an all-time high, movies of this ilk are leaning more into the doom and gloom, even as more mainstream fare still offers little modicums of hope for humanity. With that in mind, "Greenland" might've actually been more effective without a sequel about people pushing on, but "Migration" (watch the trailer above) can still be a devastating treat in its own right.