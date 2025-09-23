It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1987's Near Dark For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

There's a vast, pervasive darkness in Kathryn Bigelow's 1987 solo directorial feature debut, "Near Dark," that often seems like it could consume anyone who touches it. It's so prevalent and ubiquitous that it feels like the main character over flesh-and-blood humans. I guess that's natural (and necessary) in a movie that's about nomadic vampires and their never-ending lifecycle primarily confined to the dead of night. But Bigelow's darkness isn't just about the monsters lurking in the shadows, but the beauty, lust, and alluring independence that attracts them to it in the first place. There's an enticement to it that can seduce even the most innocent and good-hearted of men and women, besides the psychos that are gravitated towards it by nature.

That's how "Near Dark" begins: A clueless and naïve man called Caleb (Adrian Pasdar from "Top Gun") meets a young, petite, and mysterious woman named Mae (Jenny Wright) on the street, and then follows her into the night. He's immediately beguiled by her restrained glamour, but also senses that there's more to her to be discovered beyond her looks. "I've never met anyone like you," he says to Mae, which instantly takes on multiple meanings.

There's a noticeable outdatedness to Bigelow and Eric Red's script, but also a profound poetry that's still intact nearly four decades later. We know right off the bat that Mae is a vampire, but not necessarily her intentions. He flirts and plays with Caleb, but never like a predator with its prey. She likes him enough not to suck his veins dry and instead turns him into her own kind. She gifts him the freedom of the night by taking away all the light. But Caleb never asked for this, and when he realizes what he's becoming and the group of savages Mae belongs to, he panics and desperately tries to backpedal. It's too late, though. He has two choices: learning to kill and be accepted by the group (led by Lance Henriksen's Jesse), or becoming vampire food.