Sylvester Stallone's Biggest Rival Almost Played Judge Dredd Before Him

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are two of the biggest movie stars on the planet, especially in the realm of action blockbusters. Not only that, but the actors once had a rivalry with each other, with Schwarzenegger even tricking Stallone into starring in a major flop just to get the one-up on him. However, there was also a time when the tables could have flipped, as Arnie was lined up to play the lead in 1995's "Judge Dredd" — one of the most panned movies in Stallone's oeuvre. That said, the abandoned Schwarzenegger version of this flick actually sounds pretty good.

The script for the proposed Arnie-starring "Judge Dredd" film was penned by Peter Briggs, who is mostly known for his contributions to 2004's "Hellboy" movie. After writing an acclaimed spec script for "Alien vs. Predator" in 1991, Briggs was approached to write a "Judge Dredd" film for the late "Top Gun" and "True Romance" filmmaker Tony Scott to direct. As a lifelong fan of the "2000 A.D." comics the Judge originates from, Briggs jumped at the chance — and he had a neat idea for the movie lifted straight from the source material. Here's what he told Bloody-Disgusting about it in 2020:

"So, I wanted to do, from the outset, Judge Death. Because, well, he's awesome. And the Dark Judges are terrific [like Death, the Dark Judges are undead, interdimensional versions of the Judges from Dredd's reality]. They are the antithesis of what the Judge system stands for, being from a parallel universe in which all life is outlawed. Life is the ultimate crime, and death is the answer. From the outset, for me there was no other storyline other than that."

It all sounds too good to be true, right? Well, that's because it was. Briggs' "Judge Dredd" movie ultimately fell victim to political meddling and creative differences, forcing him to leave the project. So, what happened exactly?