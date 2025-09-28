Why Mark Hamill Returned For Star Wars: The Last Jedi Against His Better Judgment
"Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" is one of the most polarizing movies in the entire franchise. Some fans appreciate Rian Johnson's foray into the galaxy far, far away for taking risks, but its naysayers disapprove of some of the film's creative choices — like, say, the death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Even Hamill had reservations about joining the cast for this one. As he explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I had real reservations about coming back. I thought it would be a mistake. You can't catch lightning in a bottle twice — they should really focus on a new generation of characters. And I thought, "Well, Harrison [Ford] is not going to do it anyway." You could see his irritation with constantly having to talk about Han Solo. Once I saw in the press that he had accepted, I felt like I had been drafted — because if I'm the only one [of the original trio, along with the late Carrie Fisher] who says no, I'll be the most hated man in nerd-dom."
Things didn't get better for the actor after signing up for the project, either. Hamill has been open about being unhappy with Luke Skywalker's backstory in "The Last Jedi," as he wanted it to be much darker. He also disagreed with Johnson over the idea of Luke living off the grid and spending his days milking thala-sirens, feeling that the Jedi would never have abandoned the Resistance. Past creative differences aside, though, would Hamill ever consider reprising his beloved "Star Wars" character?
Mark Hamill doesn't want to return to the Star Wars franchise
There is a scene in "The Last Jedi" where Luke Skywalker tells his sister Leia (Carrie Fisher) that "No one is ever really gone," referring to her son Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), being worth saving, even though he has embraced the dark side. However, the sentiment could also apply to the "Star Wars" franchise's history of both bringing characters back from the dead and mining blasts from the past for nostalgic thrills. Mark Hamill, however, has no interest in Luke being part of this trend going forward.
In an interview with ComicBook, Hamill explained that he is forever grateful to "Star Wars" creator George Lucas for giving him a life-changing role with Luke, but he believes the franchise should focus on new characters moving forward. In his own words:
"We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I'm appreciative of that, but I think they should focus on the future and all the new characters."
These days, Hamill appears to be enjoying his work in non-"Star Wars" projects, with the actor starring in acclaimed films like the Stephen King adaptation "The Long Walk" and becoming one of horror auteur Mike Flanagan's go-to performers time and time again. Still, Hamill has returned to the galaxy far, far away against his better judgment in the past, so never say never.