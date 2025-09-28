Why Mark Hamill Returned For Star Wars: The Last Jedi Against His Better Judgment

"Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" is one of the most polarizing movies in the entire franchise. Some fans appreciate Rian Johnson's foray into the galaxy far, far away for taking risks, but its naysayers disapprove of some of the film's creative choices — like, say, the death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Even Hamill had reservations about joining the cast for this one. As he explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I had real reservations about coming back. I thought it would be a mistake. You can't catch lightning in a bottle twice — they should really focus on a new generation of characters. And I thought, "Well, Harrison [Ford] is not going to do it anyway." You could see his irritation with constantly having to talk about Han Solo. Once I saw in the press that he had accepted, I felt like I had been drafted — because if I'm the only one [of the original trio, along with the late Carrie Fisher] who says no, I'll be the most hated man in nerd-dom."

Things didn't get better for the actor after signing up for the project, either. Hamill has been open about being unhappy with Luke Skywalker's backstory in "The Last Jedi," as he wanted it to be much darker. He also disagreed with Johnson over the idea of Luke living off the grid and spending his days milking thala-sirens, feeling that the Jedi would never have abandoned the Resistance. Past creative differences aside, though, would Hamill ever consider reprising his beloved "Star Wars" character?