Quentin Tarantino Called This Action Flick One Of The 'Most Entertaining Movies Ever'

In 2003, director Quentin Tarantino appeared on KRON 4, a local San Francisco news program, to be interviewed about his then-new film "Kill Bill." His interviewer was the prolific critic and lecturer Jan Wahl, and she had a bone to pick with Tarantino. She clearly didn't think much of Tarantino's movies and felt that the amount of bloody violence in "Kill Bill" had crossed a line. When Wahl prodded the director about his use of violence, Tarantino defended himself with ease, saying that "Kill Bill" is a fine, empowering fantasy for young women, and that it's probably okay for 12-year-olds to see.

Wahl continued to push, however, saying that violence of that magnitude is going to be off-putting no matter the context. Why must Tarantino's films be so violent? The director famously yelled back, "Because it's so much fun, Jan! Get it?!" He flew off the handle, accusing Wahl of mistaking movie violence for real-life violence, and ended the interview in a huff.

This moment reflects something that Tarantino's many fans knew about him already: the man loves violence in movies. Indeed, violence is one of his stylistic calling cards. In multiple films, he uses movie violence as a way to enact a sort of vicarious cultural revenge on real-life monsters. "Inglourious Basterds," for instance, climaxed with a Jewish theater owner and a Jewish-American soldier burning hundreds of Nazis alive and assassinating Hitler. "Django Unchained" climaxed with a Black man murdering a family of white slave-owners and exploding their plantation home.

What's more, Tarantino has never been guarded about his taste in movies, often citing Spaghetti Westerns and martial arts films as his favorites. If there's fighting and gunplay, paired with a certain amount of masculine grit, Tarantino will be all over it. The more violent, the more fun, and if it's obscure, so much the better. Indeed, in a recent interview on the Pure Cinema Podcast, Tarantino noted that the 1977 martial arts film "The Hot, the Cool, & the Vicious" is one of the most entertaining of all time.