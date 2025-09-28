The Classic Horror Movie That 'Haunted' Stephen King

While Stephen King is universally beloved when it comes to horror, his actual stories tend to be very specific. Indeed, King revisits certain themes and horror scenarios over and over, clearly sticking with his own personal interests as an author. Many have likely noted that King has written multiple stories about alcoholic authors struggling to keep their lives together. This makes sense when you read King's personal tales of cocaine addiction, a problem he grappled with throughout the 1980s. Many of King's stories, from "The Body" to "It" to "Dreamcatcher," are based on his personal nostalgia for the 1950s, and the close-knit group of guy friends he had as a boy.

King also often writes about the dangers of religious zealotry and the terrors of living with abusive parent figures. He often writes about killer cars or trucks, as he has a personal fear of vehicle accidents. Sometimes, though, King merely pays homage to the EC Comics of his youth by just telling fun, wicked, ironic monster tales. Sometimes, it seems, it's just fun to torture and maim some unsuspecting protagonists by feeding them to a beastie or a killer laundry mangle.

It's rare, though, that King will get as raw as Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror masterpiece "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." It's a film he adores, as he said in a recent interview with Variety. "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" isn't about alcoholism, irony, or nostalgia; it's a grimy tale of meat, viscera, skin, and bone. However violent King's stories can be, he brings a relatable degree of authorial elegance to his stories, painting suburban homes, working-class villages, or rural landscapes as void-like, haunted places (King rarely writes about the affluent). "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is, in contrast, a living abattoir. There are times when it feels like a legit snuff film.