Task's Best Performance Channels Ruth Langmore From Netflix's Ozark

There have been flickers of Ruth — a girl who (in her own words) didn't "know s**t about f**k" — in Maeve already, but this week's opening scene made it impossible to ignore. After realizing just what kind of trouble Robbie had brought home with him, Maeve laid into her uncle with the same kind of frustration that we used to see from the business partner of Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde in "Ozark."

Just like Ruth, Maeve isn't afraid to put elders who think they have it figured out in their place. She lets Robbie have it and her argument is totally justifiable. It comes from a cocktail of frustration, concern, dashed hope, and flat-out anger that Julia Garner's character ran on for four seasons. If Jones keeps it up for the rest of "Task," she could end up with the same kind of reception when award season rolls around.

Over the run of "Ozark," Garner earned six Emmy nominations, three of which she actually won. We're not going to try and compare here (particularly given that "Task" is a limited series), but there's certainly enough here from Jones, who previously earned plenty of attention for her appearance in the Oscar-winning "CODA," to get the same kind of praise. Her co-star, Tom Pelphrey, is an "Ozark" alum himself, and "Task" is serving as a reminder of how great he was in that show.