An Underrated Jason Statham Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Paramount+

Having defeated a giant prehistoric shark twice now, I think it's fair to say there's nothing that can stop Jason Statham. There's certainly nothing that can stop him making movies, anyway, as the action maestro is still pumping out high-adrenaline actioners with impressive regularity. As such, several of his better films often get lost in the ever-expanding Statham catalog. But 2011's "The Mechanic" is fighting its way back into the public consciousness, charting in the Paramount+ Top 10 and reminding us all that not every Statham movie has to be as generic as his recent "John Wick" knockoff "A Working Man."

One of the best Jason Statham movies, "The Mechanic" is actually a remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson film of the same name and sees its star in the role of Arthur Bishop, an assassin with a particular talent for making his victims' deaths look like accidents. He's then tricked into killing his mentor, Harry (the late Donald Sutherland), which, as you might expect, doesn't delight Bishop all that much. The hitman vows revenge and brings Harry's son, Steve McKenna (Ben Foster), along for the ride, teaching him the ways of a hit man and, y'know, punching guys really good. Together, the duo set out to avenge Harry, but when Steve discovers it was Bishop that killed his father, things reach a boiling point.

Directed by Simon West, "The Mechanic" did a decent job of remaking one of Bronson's best movies, even if it was never going to outdo the original. It also did okay at the box office, making $76 million against a $40 million budget. What's more, it seems to have some lasting appeal, as Paramount+ subscribers are now streaming the film in earnest.