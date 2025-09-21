Jeff Goldblum's First Role Was A Villain In This Classic Action Film

Michael Winner's "Death Wish" was one of the more notorious films of the 1970s. Based on the novel by Brian Garfield, "Death Wish" was about a mild-mannered architect named Paul Kersey (Charles Bronson) who lives in New York with his wife Joanna (Hope Lange) and his daughter Carol (Kathleen Tolan). It's set in the present day of 1974, so New York is depicted as a filthy cesspool of crime and danger. Thugs and creeps stalk the streets looking for potential victims, and audiences can sense right away that something awful is going to happen to Paul's family.

And indeed, the film opens with an act of extreme violence. Joanna and Carol are stalked home by a trio of creeps who break into their apartment, aiming to rob them. When they don't get enough money, the creeps beat Joanna to death and sexually assault Carol. Carol will spend the rest of the movie in an institution, becoming catatonic and unable to recognize the depth of her trauma. Paul, meanwhile, will fall into a deep depression, becoming utterly disillusioned by humanity. He will eventually find solace in his violent revenge. Paul secures a gun and begins walking down dangerous alleyways at night, hoping to be mugged. He begins shooting his attackers. Then he murders muggers on the regular. Is Paul a hero for stopping crime, or just another killer in streets full of them?

The trio of muggers at the beginning of the movie are credited as Freak #1, Freak #2, and Freak #3, but one of them may be recognizable. Freak #1 was played by Jeff Goldblum, in what was his feature film debut. His Freak co-stars were played by Christopher Logan and Gregory Rozakis. He didn't play a large part in "Death Wish," but his actions were the central impetus for the central drama of Winner's film.