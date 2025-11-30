Rob Lowe Briefly Played One Of DC's Most Powerful Superheroes

Captain Marvel originally debuted in the pages of Fawcet Comics, where he proved incredibly popular with readers in the 1940s, even outselling Superman. It was Captain Marvel, not Superman, who became the first superhero to be adapted into film, in the form of a serial in 1941. Unfortunately, ever since DC Comics acquired the character of Captain Marvel, he's lost much of his popularity and prominence, not getting anywhere near the attention and number of solo comic book runs as other DC heroes.

It's easy to see why audiences resonate with Shazam/Captain Marvel even if DC Comics doesn't fully see it. The character, more than any other DC hero, is the epitome of childhood wish fulfillment: a kid who has the power to turn into an adult with superpowers. The best stories involving the character — even the 2019 movie — lean heavily on the juxtaposition a helpless kid and the big goofy adult with powers he transforms into whenever he says he word "Shazam."

Lowe provided the voice of Shazam in the first two appearances of the character in "Young Justice." However, during that time he also became a regular castmember in "Parks and Recreation," leading to the character of Shazam being recast and Lowe's brother, Chad Lowe, getting the role.

Still, Billy Batson/Shazam is a highlight of "Young Justice" whenever he makes an appearance, as he's the only character who can fully relate to the teenage heroes while still belonging with the adults. One of the best episodes in the entire show sees the entire world divided into two planes of existence: one with only kids and one with only adults. Being both an adult and a kid, it is up to Captain Marvel to serve as a bridge between the two and save the day.

The character is unique because, to the young heroes, Captain Marvel is a figure of authority, but also a pal who acts more childish than the Justice League members. To the adults, however, he's an immature, yet powerful enough hero to be tolerated and respected. Seeing Captain Marvel, one of the strongest heroes alive, practically idolize the teenage members of the team (because they are technically older than him) is absolutely hilarious. This is just one of the many reasons why "Young Justice" is one of the best superhero shows ever.