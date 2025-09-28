10 Most Underrated '90s Horror Movies You Need To Watch

David Fincher's entry into the "Alien" universe has been much maligned over the years, as the studio butchered it, critics trashed it, the director disowned it, and the franchise fans dumped on it. Viewer reaction is understandable, to a degree, as following up the brilliant horror of "Alien" and the epic sci-fi/action of "Aliens" with a bleak drama about the inevitability of death was certainly an unexpected choice. Killing off two of the beloved survivors from the previous film — during the opening credits, no less — infuriated many and left the rest of the film fighting an uphill battle that, for too many audiences, it never managed to win.

Approach "Alien 3" on its own merits and without those expectations, though, and it's revealed to be an emotionally harrowing and claustrophobic horror film. Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) has fought so hard only to wind up on an alien planet, surrounded by male convicts, and forced to confront the ignoble deaths of her surrogate daughter, Newt, and budding love interest. Hicks. It's a desolate reality in more ways than one, and it's capped off with a rampaging monster roaming the halls and another beast pulsating within her. Terrific performances by Weaver, Charles Dutton, and Charles Dance ground the pathos while the tension and suspense ramp up to an emotional goodbye for Ripley.

The theatrical cut is flawed but still interesting, and the Assembly cut — a version edited to resemble Fincher's original intentions — is an improvement. It's worth the effort, though, to track down the recent Legacy cut. It combines both versions into a seamless feature, complete with score and effects enhancements, and the result is a powerful, dramatically thrilling slice of sci-fi/horror. It closes out a trilogy of films about alien threats and corporate cruelties with an intimately affecting human triumph, and it's a beautiful thing.