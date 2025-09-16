This Overlooked Thriller With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Must-Watch For Prime Video Users

Dark, dramatic, and on occasion surprisingly funny, "When Fall Is Coming" focuses on retirees Michelle Giraud (Hélène Vincent) and Marie-Claude Perrin (Josiane Balasko), who spend their days in the beautiful French countryside. Unfortunately, said days aren't quite as peaceful as the circumstances might suggest, thanks to assorted members of both women's families and a very special mushroom meal.

It would be wrong to call the movie's atmosphere dreamlike, but much of its allure comes from uncertainty. For those familiar with Ozon's work, the vibe is recognizable, but "When Fall Is Coming" goes particularly hard when it comes to the element of ambiguity about its characters and the true nature of their actions. Like some of the best suspense movies of all time, the film knows how to maintain its unique brand of tension, and overall makes a very decent case for joining the ranks of the best thrillers to watch on Prime Video right now.

We here at /Film have nodded approvingly at François Ozon's work before; "Summer of '85" and its brightly burning young love, take a bow. It's good to see that the director remains at the top of his game, and that "When Fall Is Coming" is finally available for viewing at any thriller fan's leisure.

"When Fall Is Coming" is streaming on Prime Video.