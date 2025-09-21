Jack Reacher Author Lee Child Found One Part Of The Prime Video Series Heartbreaking

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" through to season 3.

Lee Child created Jack Reacher as a morally sound Goliath figure. In simple terms, Reacher embodies Goliath's brute strength and physicality, but his motivations are more well-intentioned than his mythical counterpart. There's moral ambiguity thrown into the mix as well, as Reacher is not above killing bad guys who deserve it. But at the same time, he follows a personal moral code that is rooted in doing what's right, even when he would rather be drifting along the streets like the vagabond he is. Yes, Jack Reacher has always been a reluctant hero, as he embodies the soul of a drifter who never sticks around or settles down. In a 2022 interview with Shortlist, Child emphasized that this is the character's core trait, adding that it saddens him because Reacher always has to leave behind memorable characters to stay true to his drifter instincts.

The full force of this sentiment is felt at the end of "Reacher" season 1, where the titular protagonist (played to perfection by Alan Ritchson) leaves behind the sweet, resourceful Roscoe (Willa Fitzgerald) in Margrave despite forming a romantic connection with her. Roscoe makes a powerful impression on us (and Reacher) throughout the first season, to the point that Reacher almost considers halting his vagabond journey to spend more time with the person he loves. This also means that Reacher and Roscoe will probably never cross paths again, thus robbing us of a beloved character we would've liked to see more of in the series. Here's what Child had to say about these developments at the end of season 1:

"And I knew that Reacher was going to be a drifter who never stuck around, which meant that in the final chapter of the book ['Killing Floor'], we were leaving behind all those other characters. I remember being really sad about that, that I would never see those characters again. And I felt exactly the same thing watching this season. We get to the end, and we know Reacher is going to move on. We know we're not going to see these other characters again, and I felt exactly the same sadness because they were fantastic in this TV series — the supporting cast is magnificent."

Let's dig deeper into this bittersweet aspect of Reacher's journey and how it has manifested in the show so far.