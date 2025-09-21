Maximum Overdrive Was Meant To Be In A Stephen King Movie Anthology With Lawnmower Man

1986's "Maximum Overdrive" was the first film that Stephen King directed. It has also been, to date, his last. It was notoriously panned by critics and rejected by fans. This must have been a blow to King's ego, as the bulk of films and TV shows based on his work had, up to that point, mostly been hits. The world had already seen "Carrie," "The Shining," "Cujo," "The Dead Zone," "Christine," "Creepshow," and "Cat's Eye." King's own "Maximum Overdrive" was the author's first legitimate bomb.

The film was based on King's 1978 short story "Trucks," about a remote truck stop that was attacked by seemingly sentient, murderous semis. The film had a lot of AC/DC on the soundtrack, and starred then-hot Emilio Estevez. The most notable antagonist was a toy delivery truck with a giant goblin face on its front. As mentioned, critics lambasted its bonkers energy and silly images, and the film went on to be nominated for multiple Razzies. Decades later, it had only gained traction as a cult oddity and was still being discussed on bad-movie podcasts like "How Did This Get Made?" This was the same podcast that delved into films like "Birdemic: Shock and Terror," "From Justin to Kelly," and "The Apple."

Indeed, the "How Did This Get Made?" podcast will very occasionally do a deep dive into certain particularly notorious movies, contacting the filmmakers to figure out, well, just exactly how something got made. /Film previously covered the oral history of "Maximum Overdrive," and an interesting detail came to light. It seems that "Maximum Overdrive" was originally intended to be one segment of a Stephen King anthology film called "The Machines" that was also going to include short renditions of King's "The Lawnmower Man" and "The Mangler."