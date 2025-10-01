Sherilyn Fenn Didn't Actually Perform Audrey's Most Iconic Twin Peaks Moment

"Twin Peaks," like just about any work by the late, great David Lynch, contains multitudes. Even the worst-rated and most straightforward episodes of the seminal TV mystery series are filled to the brim with memorable moments and strange occurrences. And when the show gets really weird — "Twin Peaks: The Return" part 8, take a bow — no amount of rewatching and explainers can clue you in to every single secret packed within. Lynch, after all, was a highly unorthodox artist; the kind whose sole condition to make "Twin Peaks: The Return" was a fixed budget and no set episode count, which amounted to what's effectively an 18-hour art movie split into individual episodes.

The great thing about "Twin Peaks" is that even some of its most offhand, casual moments are memorable enough to become classics. Take the scene where Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) goes undercover as a new employee of the One Eyed Jacks brothel, and ties a cherry stem into a pretzel-style knot with her tongue to convince the madam (Victoria Catlin) to hire her. This takes place in "Twin Peaks" season 1, episode 6 ("Realisation Time"), and is easily one of the defining Audrey moments.

However, behind the scenes, Fenn wasn't particularly enthused about the cherry stem trick. In an interview with the A.V. Club, she revealed that she didn't actually do the deed herself, even noting that she was surprised to find out that the stem trick is reasonably well-known: