A Beloved Friends Star Turned Down A Lead Role In Modern Family

It turns out that during the early days of the award-winning series "Modern Family," when it came to casting step-stumbling Dad, Phil Dunphy, "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc was considered for the role before it eventually went to Ty Burrell. In an interview with USA Today, the man who turned the simple question of "How you doin'?" into a legendary line revealed that he had been approached for the mockumentary sitcom but couldn't quite connect with the head of the Dunphy household.

"I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, (but) I'm not the guy for this," recalled LeBlanc. The part, if he had taken it, would have marked a second "Married...with Children" reunion for the star and seen him share the screen with Ed O'Neill. The two hadn't appeared together since 1991, when LeBlanc debuted as Vinnie Verducci, the boyfriend of Kelly Bundy (Christina Applegate, who made multiple appearances in "Friends" as Rachel's sister, Amy), the daughter of Al Bundy (O'Neill). That was before LeBlanc's character appeared in two short-lived spin-off shows, "Top of the Heap" and "Vinnie and Bobby."

In the case of "Modern Family," LeBlanc believed someone else was better suited for the role. "I'd be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can't do. Plus, I'm having too much fun laying on the couch." Even after passing on the show, though, LeBlanc still made an impact on the series when the cast encountered issues the "Friends" star was all too familiar with.