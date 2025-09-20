Kate Beckinsale Nearly Played Wonder Woman For This Disgraced Marvel Director

Back in 1996, when superhero movies were pretty much the sole purview of Batman, producer Ivan Reitman had the idea to make a live-action Wonder Woman movie. This turned out to be the start of 20 years of development struggles for the character, as various Wonder Woman movies were developed, dropped, redeveloped, passed on, and restarted again multiple times. There was once a planned version of "Wonder Woman" with Sandra Bullock in the part. In the early 2000s, there was a potential production with either Mariah Carey or Catherine Zeta-Jones as the superheroine. Lucy Lawless was approached about the role at one point. Dozens of screenwriters took a crack at a script.

It was in 2005 that Joss Whedon, then still riding high from his fame on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," was cobbling together a "Wonder Woman" movie for Warner Bros. Time Warner put out a press release announcing Whedon as the writer/director. Whedon's script was, quite curiously, to be told from the perspective of Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman's mortal beloved, and it was to be set in the modern world. Whedon hadn't cast the role of Wonder Woman, as he didn't want to think about it until he was done with his script. He wasn't ever to perfect it, however, and the project fell apart.

In 2018, Kate Beckinsale was interviewed by Variety, and she revealed that she had once been approached to star in Joss Whedon's "Wonder Woman." Beckinsale had, at that point, recently appeared as a vinyl-clad vampire warrioress in the action/horror film "Underworld," proving her credibility as an action star. At the time, Beckinsale seemed like a logical choice. She turned the role down for several reasons, however, saying — in the Variety interview — that the script she read wasn't very good.