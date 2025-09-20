Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Had A Random Spock Cameo On A Popular Sketch Comedy Show

On the December 4, 1967 episode of "The Carol Burnett Show," Burnett played the title character in a comedy sketch called "Mrs. Invisible Man." Her character has married the Invisible Man, and it's made her a nervous wreck. The beginning of the sketch sees Mrs. Invisible talking to her aunt (Barbara Morrison), complaining about how scary it is that she can never see her husband. She's always tripping over his feet and is never sure when he's going to touch her. When Mr. Invisible Man comes home, audiences see that he is also a lascivious drunk who likes to paw at his wife without her consent. The Invisible Man is voiced by Harvey Korman, but is visually realized through automated props and objects dangled from strings.

The gag doesn't play terribly well to modern eyes, as there is little funny about a mean, drunken husband who gropes his wife against her will. "The Carol Burnett Show" wasn't dark enough to make gags like that. The physical comedy is first-rate, however, as Burnett contorts and throws herself around the set as if she's being forced to dance.

In the second part of the sketch, Mrs. Invisible Man emerges from a nursery holding her son, an invisible infant. She laments that he looks like his father, yuk-yuk. She can't find the baby's mouth to feed him milk. A doctor arrives, delivering a special elixir: a potion that might turn the baby visible. Mrs. Invisible Man is ready to feed it to the baby when Mr. Invisible Man takes the bottle, insisting that he try it first; he doesn't want it to be harmful to his son. He leaves the room to drink.

It works! Mr. Invisible Man shouts from the other room that he's visible again, and that Mrs. Invisible Man can feed the potion to the baby.

Then, in a very surreal punchline, Mr. Invisible Man emerges from the bedroom ... and it's Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in his full "Star Trek" costume. End scene.

What?