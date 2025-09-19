Gen V Season 2 Has A Hilarious Wolverine Parody, But The Comic Version Is Even Stranger

This article contains spoilers through the first three episodes of "Gen V" season 2: "New Year, New U," "Justice Never Forgets," and "H Is for Human."

We'd already caught a few glimpses of him in the marketing material for "Gen V" season 2, but the three-episode opening salvo confirms it: Zach McGowan's Dogknott is to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine what Homelander (Antony Starr) is to Superman. Granted, he hasn't whipped out any metal claws just yet, and he seems to draw his animalistic traits from dogs instead of wherever Wolverine's similar qualities come from. (Surely, at this point, it's not actual wolverines?) Still, the way Dogknott looks, carries himself, and wears his skin-tight leather getup is proof enough that "The Boys" really wants you to know who's in its parody crosshairs this time. Amazingly, the franchise isn't content with just introducing a Wolverine expy. It also manages to make Dogknott a parody of Dog the Bounty Hunter, because ... well, he's a growly bounty hunter who carries around a ton of bounty hunter gear, and his name is ... you get it.

Even by the property's lofty ridiculousness standards, a Wolverine-Dog the Bounty Hunter mashup who's also way too into actual dogs is a decent flex. All the same, Dogknott somehow isn't the cruelest Wolverine parody the franchise has introduced. That honor belongs to Groundhawk, a member of the G-Men, i.e. the "Boys" comic's brutal grooming cult parody of the X-Men. Groundhawk's stature, costume, and aggressive demeanor make him immediately recognizable as a Wolverine expy, and to take things even further, the comic also makes him feral and borderline incapable of intelligent thoughts. Oh, and instead of claws, he has hammers for hands, and to underline his gruffness, he's only ever heard spouting the vaguely threatening catchphrase "Gonna." It's not a subtle comic, okay?