The Canceled Alien Cartoon That Could Have Become A Classic

Who else remembers all of those children's animated series based on adult-oriented movies that were a thing in the 1980s and '90s? The controversial trend started with "Rambo: The Force of Freedom," but RoboCop, The Toxic Avenger, and other heroes associated with violent justice also starred in their own shows aimed at youngsters. What's more, the horror genre spawned some animated children's entertainment, with "Little Shop," "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," and "Swamp Thing" probably giving viewers their earliest nightmares.

That said, none of those properties compare to the bleak horror that defines the "Alien" franchise, which makes one wonder: What would a Xenomorph-loaded cartoon look like? It's a baffling concept to imagine, but Kenner Products supposedly acquired the rights to produce a series called "Operation: Aliens" in the early '90s to coincide with its "Alien" toyline coming out. A quick Google search even reveals some stills from the "Operation: Aliens'" pilot episode, so there may actually be some substance to the rumors.

Sadly, although the poor reception to "Alien 3" reportedly led to Kenner's cartoon series being canceled, the toyline still came to fruition, lasting from 1992 until 1995. (Better late than never, as the company also planned on making "Alien" toys in 1979.) The figures were primarily inspired by the creatures in James Cameron's "Aliens," so their scary demeanors weren't exactly softened to encourage parents to buy them for their kids. However, the cartoon itself would probably have been less scary than the "Alien" films, as it was reportedly influenced by another sci-fi franchise... set in a galaxy far, far away.