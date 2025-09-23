Clint Eastwood Called His Oscar Winning War Movie Steven Spielberg's 'Leftovers'

Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg have each won two Best Director Oscars. They are peers and, by all accounts, friends. But they couldn't be more different as filmmakers.

Eastwood was born in 1930. He was surly, rebellious and athletic. While preparing to get shipped out to the Korean War in the 1950s, he reportedly survived a plane crash of a Douglas AD bomber that crashed into the Pacific Ocean in Marin County, just north of his hometown San Francisco; he swam two miles back to shore and was subsequently discharged. He later found moderate fame as cowboy Rowdy Yates in the CBS television series "Rawhide" before flying off to Spain and teaming up with Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone to make the Spaghetti Western "Dollars Trilogy." In 1971, he became a double threat by directing and starring in the moody thriller "Play Misty for Me," while also establishing himself as a due-process-flouting action hero in Don Siegel's "Dirty Harry."

Spielberg was born in 1946 and was a filmmaking prodigy by the age of 13. He was short, awkward, and committed to an artform that, for the most part, only the French proponents of the Nouvelle Vague viewed as an auteurist medium. They called them "pictures" when the teenaged Spielberg honed his craft as a camera-wielding autodidact. By the time he made his first truly notable feature, "Duel" (which was shot for NBC Television but so sweatily suspenseful that Universal released it in theaters), he was clearly destined for great things in the film industry. Universal VP Sid Scheinberg believed in Spielberg and stuck with him through the difficult production of "Jaws." He would go on to become arguably the greatest filmmaker of his generation.

Where Spielberg was a maestro of sentimental escapism over the first decade of his career, Eastwood generally knocked out rowdy crowd-pleasers. Their paths finally crossed in 1995 with the Amblin-produced "The Bridges of Madison County" (one of Eastwood's best movies), and they hooked up again in the 21st century when Spielberg handed the directorial reins of "Flags of Our Father," "Letters from Iwo Jima," and "American Sniper" over to Eastwood. The older filmmaker would joke that he was taking Spielberg's "leftovers," but I think he understood that Spielberg knew his friend's spare sensibility was better suited to these projects — particularly on "American Sniper."