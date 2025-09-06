Apple TV+ Users Have One Major Complaint About Spike Lee's New Movie With Denzel Washington

Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" (which Chris Evangelista reviewed for /Film) is a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 kidnapping thriller "High and Low," which was, in turn, inspired by Ed McBain's 1959 novel "King's Ransom." The premise is alluring: A wealthy man, situated in his mansion atop a high hill, is on the cusp of securing a lucrative business deal. He suddenly receives a call, however, that his son has been kidnapped. The kidnapper wants a hefty ransom, so the mogul immediately begins amassing the ransom money, openly insisting that money means nothing when his son's life is on the line. It's then revealed that the kidnapper made a mistake and accidentally kidnapped the son of the mogul's chauffeur. The kidnapper still demands the same ransom, so the mogul faces a moral reckoning. Is his chauffeur's son's life worth the same amount of ransom? He hesitates to pay.

The second half of the story, in both "High and Low" and "Highest 2 Lowest," involves the ransom exchange, the reunification of the kidnapped child with their father, and a prolonged, concerted effort to apprehend the kidnapper. "High and Low" is ultimately about humility and how the mogul character, played by Toshiro Mifune, learns to de-emphasize wealth and live modestly. His wealth, you see, inspired nothing but resentment from the impoverished kidnapper. "Highest 2 Lowest," on the other hand, replaces that humility with resolve and pride. The mogul this time — a record executive played by Denzel Washington — isn't only fixated on wealth and status; he's also concerned about his place in Black music history. Spreading the talents of Black artists has been culturally significant, and he needs to retain his ability to do that to stay relevant.

Most critics liked "Highest 2 Lowest" (it has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), although many also agreed that the first half of the film is haphazard and unfocused, while the second half is more propulsive and significant. And both critics and audiences agree: the music sucks. Indeed, some of Lee's musical choices are downright baffling, and Apple TV+ subscribers are registering their grievances online.