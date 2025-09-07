There's One Thing Every Conjuring Movie Does Better Than Last Rites

This post contains spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

The pressure is always on for the last film in a franchise. Fans hope that the series they've spent so much time with goes out with a bang rather than a whimper. Thankfully, in the case of Michael Chaves' "The Conjuring: The Last Rites," the final case for Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) does enough to earn a spot among the better half of the ghost stories threaded within "The Conjuring" universe that has spanned the last 12 years. That's not to say that there aren't some cracks in the walls of Chaves' final round with the Warrens and floorboards that aren't creaking in the fun and frightening way we'd prefer. Even with all the interesting new scares alongside the ones that are paying horrifying homage to what came before, "Last Rites" has one glaring issue that the previous films didn't.

Excluding the spin-offs, every family that Ed and Lorraine have come in contact with up until now has been a compelling bunch. The time spent with them before our paranormal investigators show up on their doorstep is where the tension always resides, letting us sit and stew with these unfortunate souls who are having their homes wrecked by spirits before the happy couple arrives to cast them out. However, the problem with the Smurls, who are struggling with the supernatural in this sequel, is that they're one of the most forgettable families in the entire franchise.