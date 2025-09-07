The Paper Season 1's Finale Gives The Perfect Nod To The Office's Michael Scott

This post contains spoilers for "The Paper" season 1 finale.

In the season 1 finale of "The Paper," Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) is battling with giving into his feelings for Mare (Chelsea Frei), much like Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) once considered telling Pam (Jenna Fischer) the truth. Back then, the office prankster confessed to his then manager, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in season 2 (arguably the best season), episode 11 of the series, that he had feelings for the receptionist. Jim believed all hope was lost given that she was recently re-engaged.

"BFD. Engaged ain't married," states self-proclaimed World's Best Boss, "Never, ever give up." Thankfully, Jim didn't. He went on to marry and have a family with Pam, and they lived happily ever after. Flash forward to over a decade since "The Office" ended, and somehow, another batch of wise words from Michael Scott have been passed on to help a new lovestruck hopeful with his dilemma, even if those words were originally Wayne Gretzky's.

As Ned is stewing over whether to take a risk that could potentially impact The Truth Teller's future, original Dunder Mifflin staff member Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) declares, "A great man once said, 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take'... also an idiot I used to know," referencing a Michael musing from season 5, episode 1. It's just another moment in this charming spin-off that perfectly binds the two shows together at precisely the right time, and if anything, it's a great indicator of how the series will reflect on the past in a meaningful and satisfying way as the show continues into its own future.