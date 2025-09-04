The Forgotten Matt Damon Sci-Fi Movie That Featured Costumes From Armani

When it comes to fashion designer and business mogul Giorgio Armani, who just passed away at the age of 91, you'd have to search far and wide to escape his influence — especially in movies. Though he may have been a familiar sight on red carpet events throughout the last several decades, the industry powerhouse never hesitated to lend his talents to cinema on several occasions. Of course, it's easy to imagine that scripts involving mega-rich characters and finely-tailored businesspeople would inevitably make their way to his doorstep. After all, what better way to convey prestige and sophistication than through an Armani suit? But not all of his contributions to the film industry took the most obvious route.

While many of Armani's on-screen costume credits tended to lean towards serious dramas, award-worthy genre efforts, and other passion projects crafted by the most acclaimed of auteurs, one in particular involved the most unexpected (and forgotten) of productions: Neill Blomkamp's "Elysium." The South African/Canadian filmmaker's highly-anticipated follow up to "District 9" had everything going for it, including a major star in Matt Damon as the lead, gritty and dystopian world-building details, and a timely sci-fi premise about the haves and have-nots. What many viewers may not have realized, however, is that it had another secret weapon up its sleeve. Armani served as the costume provider for Jodie Foster's villainous Jessica Delacourt, the Defense Secretary in charge of security on the orbital space station where the rich and powerful live. Her straight-to-business demeanor and utterly ruthless attitude is only matched by the severe silhouette cut by her various outfits, all of which have Armani's fingerprints on them. (You can see this for yourself in the featurette linked below.)

Although this would be far from his most famous or celebrated work on the big screen, Armani's attention to detail on "Elysium" proves just how gifted he was in life. If he could even make a film that Blomkamp himself bluntly disowned that much more interesting than it otherwise would've been, well, what movies couldn't he improve? I'm glad you asked.