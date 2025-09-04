The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Has The Perfect Response To Racist Jim Gordon Criticism

One defense of Wright as Gordon is that no one should attack the casting based on his race because he's a great actor and the best man for the job. This is true, on both counts, but this well-intentioned defense veers into facile colorblindness. "Hire the best person" is also a mindset that can and has been flipped around to deny marginalized people from positions, rather than elevating them.

Wright's words, that films should keep up with how society changes, look past the trees to see the forest. As he notes, Batman and Commissioner Gordon debuted in 1939. At that time, segregation was still legal at the national level in the U.S. It wasn't until the 1960s, after African American voting rights were enshrined into law, that Black superheroes started appearing on the funny pages.

Even so, there are still imbalances of representation. Lucius Fox, the most major Black character in "Batman" comics, didn't debut until 1979, thanks to writer Len Wein and artist John Calnan. That was correcting an absence of Black characters in the comics, the same way a Black Jim Gordon makes Gotham City in "The Batman" feel more like the real world. It's not a change without consequence, either. Gordon being a Black man adds new subtext to his characterization as the one honest cop in Gotham, the one whom all the corrupt cops in the GCPD work to undermine and target.

Of the historical injustices against Black Americans to remedy, sufficient diversity in comic books isn't nor should be a high priority — but it is important to fight racism in any space where it appears. That's what a hero like Batman would do, so his fans should follow the example.

"The Batman Part II" is scheduled to release theatrically on October 1, 2027.