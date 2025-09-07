One Character On The Paper Is As Awkward As The Original UK The Office

"The Paper" might be a brand-new sitcom, but it's inevitably going to be compared to the long-running smash-hit it was spun off from: "The Office." Rest assured, it's hard not to see flashes of Jim (John Krasinski), Pam (Jenna Fischer), Stanley (Leslie David Baker), and even Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) in the mockumentary's characters, not least of all during the talking head segments. That said, there's one player on "The Paper" who's less reminiscent of the personalities of those who used to make their living at Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. Why? Because they actually bear a stronger resemblance to the long-suffering folks who used to work at Wernham Hogg on the original British iteration of "The Office" instead.

After revealing that Dunder Mifflin was bought by Enervate in Toledo, Ohio, "The Paper" introduces us to England-born corporate stooge Ken Davies (Tim Key), who is more concerned about the paper that's used in bathroom stalls than the kind with headlines printed on it. He's an office suck-up, telling jokes that fall flat and under the impression that he's liked by his staff (who try to keep communication to a minimum). But if you had to compare him to another individual in the larger "Office"-verse, you'd say he's closer to David Brent (Ricky Gervais) — the cringe-inducing captain of the Wernham Hogg Paper Company in Slough, England — than likable buffoon Michael Scott (Steve Carell). In this regard, it seems like "The Paper" isn't just concerned with acknowledging the beloved U.S. take on "The Office;" it's also looking to tip its hat to the two-season British gem that started it all and is still regarded as one of the best sitcoms ever.