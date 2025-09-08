John Wayne Felt This '50s Rom-Com Was One Of His Best Movies

Few Hollywood filmmakers are as closely associated with a particular genre as John Ford is with the Western, but it is perhaps less well-known that he received some of his greatest acclaim beyond his trademark horse operas. He still holds the proud record for the most Academy Awards for Best Director, having taken home the top prize for "The Informer," "The Grapes of Wrath," "How Green Was My Valley," and "The Quiet Man." The latter was arguably the farthest outside his usual wheelhouse, a Technicolor romantic comedy shot in his parents' homeland of Ireland. He took several of his regular actors (including Ward Bond and, of course, John Wayne) with him for company, however, and the Duke considered the resulting picture one of his best films.

Wayne praised "The Quiet Man" highly among his own extensive filmography. During his infamous interview with Playboy in 1971, he was asked whether he considered "True Grit" one of his best movies. He responded:

"No, I don't. Two classic Westerns were better — 'Stagecoach' and 'Red River' — and a third, 'The Searchers,' which I thought deserved more praise than it got, and 'The Quiet Man' was certainly one of the best. Also the one that all the college cinematography students run all the time — 'The Long Voyage Home.'"

"The Quiet Man" was a change of pace for Ford, who had decided he wanted to take a break from Westerns after he had finished shooting the lesser-known but highly rated "Wagon Master" with Bond, Ben Johnson, and Harry Carey Jr. He thereafter turned his attention to adapting "The Quiet Man," a short story set in rural Ireland by Maurice Walsh, whom the filmmaker had paid $10 for the rights many years earlier. The Irish novelist would receive a far more substantial fee once Republic Pictures green lit the project, but the studio was unconvinced about its commercial potential and insisted that Ford make "Rio Grande" first. Although the third of Ford's so-called Cavalry Trilogy was more familiar territory for the director, it was, in many ways, a dry run for "The Quiet Man" with its central romance pairing Wayne opposite Maureen O'Hara for the first time. The duo would star in five pictures together in total, but none would be as well-received as Ford's Irish-set rom-com. Let's take a closer look and see how it holds up today.