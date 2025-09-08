Clint Eastwood's Agent Felt This Box Office Hit Wasn't Right For Him (But They Were Wrong)

The New Hollywood era of American cinema stretched from the late 1960s to the early 1980s, when Michael Cimino's infamous flop, "Heaven's Gate," scared the studios away from taking high-risk gambles on auteur-driven movies. During its peak, filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, William Friedkin, and Steven Spielberg gave us groundbreaking films that packed theaters across the country. Movie to movie, studio honchos were unsure of what would catch on with audiences; all they knew for sure was that pricey soundstage musicals and traditional Westerns not starring John Wayne (and even then) were generally poor investments.

When we discuss the New Hollywood movement, we don't often bring up Clint Eastwood. He entered the 1970s as a major movie star and sent his commercial value skyrocketing with Don Siegel's violent blockbuster "Dirty Harry." There wasn't a safer bet in the 1970s than Eastwood, but near the end of the decade, the future Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, grew concerned that he was becoming a humorless, one-note tough guy whose movies were inappropriate for younger viewers. So, when ran across Jeremy Joe Kroenberg's screenplay for "Every Which Way But Loose," which related the boozy, knockabout adventures of bare-knuckle fighter Philo Beddoe and his mischievous orangutan buddy Clyde, Eastwood leapt on it — to the consternation of just about everyone in his orbit, including his agent.

Kroenberg's script had been passed on by multiple studios by the time Eastwood became aware of it, so it's understandable that his agent, home studio (Warner Bros.), and anyone else aboard his gravy train would wave him off the movie. Be that as it may, they wound up with a hatchery full of egg on their faces when the film grossed $104 million at the box office against a $5 million budget. What did Eastwood know that they didn't?