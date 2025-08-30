Lord Of The Rings: We May Already Know Who Plays The Witch-King In The Rings Of Power

The Witch-king of Angmar is a staple J.R.R. Tolkien baddie. The villain plays an integral role throughout "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, from stabbing Frodo on Weathertop to being stabbed in the face by Éowyn in one of the best fights in the trilogy. Here's the thing. The chief of the Nazgûl's career starts way before "The Lord of the Rings." In fact, the guy is thousands of years old by that point. He's already fought a ton of wars and has spent countless years as one of Sauron's top generals. The genesis of the Witch-king of Agnmar goes so far back that he's even likely to play a prominent role in Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series, which takes place several thousand years before Frodo sets out on his quest — and there's a chance that we already know who could be playing the villain as he rises to power in the Second Age: Jamie Campbell Bower.

To be clear, this is pure speculation at this point. However, there are a couple of bread crumbs that could point toward Bower entering the show as the Witch-king. First is the obvious: As of February 2025, it was announced that the "Stranger Things" vet was officially joining the show. So, we at least know Campbell is on board. He is also supposed to be a series regular, which would fit well with the Witch-king role, since he would be involved for the duration of the Second Age story. Campbell is also no stranger to playing creepy, possessed characters, as is evidenced by his performance as Vecna in "Stranger Things." Even better? Campbell's profile description on X has literally read "Witch King" for years. (No, he didn't change it to that after joining the show, but still.) The man was clearly born for the role if they want to give it to him.