A Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor Absolutely Hated Working On Seinfeld

On the "Seinfeld" episode "The Caddy" (January 25, 1996), Kramer (Michael Richards) hires a golf caddy named Stan (Armin Shimerman) to aid him in both his golf game and in his life. Stan doesn't play a large part in the episode, but he ends up offering legal advice to Kramer late in the episode. Thanks to a prolonged set of plot machinations, Kramer is involved in a car wreck after seeing a woman on the street wearing a brassiere and no shirt in public. Stan encourages Kramer to take the woman, Sue Ellen (Brenda Strong), to court. The climax of the episode, in a clear lampoon of the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial, will see Sue Ellen forced to try on a brassiere for the judge. She happily does so, proving the bra wasn't hers.

Shimerman was a notable guest star for "Seinfeld," which makes it curious that his guest role wasn't larger. Shimerman had recently risen to fame playing the Ferengi Quark on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" three years earlier, a role he would continue to play through the end of the series in 1999. Before that, Shimerman was a prolific TV gadfly, securing myriad guest spots on many, many hit shows going back to the early 1980s. Shimerman was in "Hill Street Blues," "Cagney & Lacey," and "Remington Steele." He was in "The Facts of Life," "Alice," and "Sledge Hammer!" He had a recurring role in "Beauty and the Beast," and was in two episodes of "L.A. Law." And that's a small portion of his filmography.

Shimerman has said that he wasn't too happy on the set of "Seinfeld," however. At a pop culture convention called Supercon in 2017, a fan asked Shimerman about his "Seinfeld" experience, and he confessed to feeling isolated. The four lead actors on "Seinfeld" — Richard, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Jerry Seinfeld — weren't really welcoming or inclusive. They barely spoke to Shimerman between takes.