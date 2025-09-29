Why Breaking Bad Would Make A Terrible Movie, According To Bryan Cranston

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," the sequel/epilogue to Vince Gilligan's revolutionary masterpiece "Breaking Bad," was a good film because it felt like a double-episode in the same show. That's because we all knew what came before it. It was an extra, missing piece to the 62 episodes that made us obsessed with Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and their family and business associates. Think of it as a short story added to an elaborate and extensive novel.

That's just the thing: The best TV shows that run for years work because they feel like novels told on the screen. We immerse ourselves and get lost in them, always eager to return to a world we love and are fascinated by, populated with characters we can never get enough of. Most movies can't (and won't) trigger the same feeling because they don't have the time — although the increase of film runtimes in recent years certainly gives storytellers more room to work with, especially when it comes to character development.

"Breaking Bad" was always destined to be a TV show, and Gilligan used every tool at his disposal that the medium provided to craft absorbing character studies that reveled in the smallest details. No bottle episode or cold open felt the same after it. That's mostly because Gilligan had the time to nail those the way he wanted to — and nobody agrees more with that than Cranston.