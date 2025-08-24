The Big Bang Theory Writers Absolutely Hated This One Penny Storyline

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the end of "The Big Bang Theory" season 4 (the massively popular CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady), the series finds itself in a weird situation. Specifically, in an attempt to mix things up and keep the show fresh, the show's obvious main couple, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), isn't together; instead, Leonard is dating Priya Koothrappali (Aarti Mann), the sister of another lead character, Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Penny is both jealous and single. There's no question that, throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Penny and Leonard are supposed to be endgame. So, what did the show's writers do with Penny in the season 4 finale? They threw her in bed with Raj, and as it turns out, a lot of people behind the scenes hated it.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," a few of the show's creatives weighed in on the whole thing, including editor Peter Chakos. As he put it, "As the editor, I am protective of the cast and the characters, and didn't like that Penny even came close to sleeping with Koothrappali. It was such a creepy moment."

Prady didn't really express specific feelings about this situation one way or the other ... but he did say that executive producer and writer Steve Molaro despised this plotline. "Chuck proposed that Raj and Penny sleep together accidentally at the end of the season, and Steve Molaro just hated that," Prady recalled. "Their drunken night together — where they technically hadn't slept together — I'm sure that Steve spent weeks just driven by fury, to find a solution!"

Hilariously, Molaro said that Prady's guess is exactly what happened. "I really did not like that season finale ending, and Bill is right," he said. He continued: