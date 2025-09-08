Steven Spielberg Hid A Major Indiana Jones Secret From The Studio For A Good Reason

Moviemaking has come a long way from the days when John Wayne nearly perished on the set of "Noah's Ark." Back then, a pre-code Hollywood seemed to dispense with extras without a care in the world. Today, dumping tons of water on a set and leaving actors and extras to die or suffer from severe injuries would be unthinkable. But while movie sets are, in comparison to that 1920s blunder, safer than they've ever been, it took a long time for Hollywood to really buckle down and ensure the safety of its casts and crews.

Take "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Steven Spielberg's action adventure classic was filmed in 1980, a good half a century after the Duke managed to escape his brush with death on the set of "Noah's Ark." As such, you might hope that everything on the set of "Raiders" was on the up and up, but Spielberg was surprisingly reckless while making the movie. For one thing, no one on the Indiana Jones set was safe from the pythons, and even Spielberg was amazed that star Harrison Ford and his stunt team made it through production alive.

In a piece for the American Society of Cinematographers, the director once recounted how he made Ford himself outrun the 300-pound fiberglass boulder for the now legendary opening segment of the movie. "I was an idiot for letting him try it," he wrote. Clearly, then, Spielberg was in a renegade era of his career while making the inaugural Indiana Jones film, and that extended to his relationship with its studio backer, Paramount Pictures. Indeed, it seems the young filmmaker wasn't entirely honest with the company about how long it would take to shoot the film, which considering how things turned out was — unlike making Ford outrun a 300-pound boulder — probably the right choice.