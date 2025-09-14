This Clint Eastwood War Movie Was Based On A Guinness World Record-Holding Story

We all love a good heist, and there have been plenty of sensational real-life capers grabbing the headlines over the years. But which is the greatest? Names that spring to mind include the Great Train Robbery in the UK, the Lufthansa Heist (which played a key role in "Goodfellas"), and, more recently, the Antwerp diamond theft hailed as the "heist of the century." Those crimes pulled off record hauls, but in terms of sheer audacity, D.B Cooper parachuting out of a hijacked airplane with a bag of cash takes some beating. If the Guinness World Records is anything to go by, however, the greatest robbery ever carried out involved a stash of Nazi gold stolen from under the noses of the authorities in the aftermath of World War II. It sounds like a brilliant plot for a film and so it was, providing the inspiration for "Kelly's Heroes."

Starring Clint Eastwood as the titular character, the WWII-set heist adventure hit theaters in 1970. It was a big year for war films, with "Tora! Tora! Tora!" (which Akira Kurosawa was originally slated to co-direct), Robert Altman's dark comedy "M*A*S*H," Mike Nichols' adaptation of Joseph Heller's classic book "Catch-22," and one of the best war movies of all time, Franklin J. Schaffer's multi-Oscar-winning "Patton," also hitting the big screen. Among that stellar line-up, "Kelly's Heroes" initially comes across as being more like one of those famous 1960s men-on-a-mission flicks like "The Guns of Navarone," "The Great Escape," "Von Ryan's Express," or "The Dirty Dozen," before it reveals its more subversive nature.

"Kelly's Heroes" gave director Brian Hutton a chance to re-team with his laconic "Where Eagles Dare" star and blow even more stuff up, with Eastwood joined by Telly Savalas, Donald Sutherland, Don Rickles, and an excellent supporting cast as a motley crew of U.S. soldiers who go A.W.O.L behind enemy lines to steal a massive hoard of gold bullion from the Third Reich. Sprawling, noisy, macho, cynical, over-long, and often very funny, "Kelly's Heroes" was not a big box office hit despite earning by and large positive notices. Be that as it may, it's now regarded as a classic war film and is generally beloved among veterans. Let's take a look at the real-life robbery that inspired it and how the movie holds up today.