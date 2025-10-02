Glen Powell Asked Tom Cruise For One Piece Of Advice For The Running Man
Miles Teller's Rooster might've been the one Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) took under his wing in "Top Gun: Maverick," but it sees Hangman (Glen Powell) was taking notes the entire time. Since appearing in Cruise's cinema-saving sequel, Powell has gone from strength to strength. Now, he's about to make another major move thanks to his starring role in Edgar Wright's big screen take on Stephen King's dystopian novel "The Running Man." The film stars Powell as Ben Richards, one of King's best characters and an otherwise ordinary civilian who enters a deadly game of cat and mouse — one that will either help him earn enough money to support his family or get him killed, all for the sake of televised entertainment.
Of course, Powell knew that the role would be far more physically-demanding than your average acting job. Thus, he didn't hesitate to reach out for advice from the man who excels at hanging, jumping, swimming, and, above all else, running as if his life depended on it on-screen. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Powell confirmed that he did indeed reach out to Cruise for some tips on how to carefully place one foot in front of the other. "It's not like Tom was FaceTiming me on the treadmill, or anything like that," the actor explained. "But there are basic instructions that he would give, just to make sure it looks powerful and propulsive, and that you're actually fast." However, despite his efforts to move like a human missile, Powell has always remained fully aware that he is not, in fact, Tom Cruise.
Glen Powell doesn't have Tom Cruise's insurance plan
While promoting "The Running Man" at CinemaCon (via Deadline), Powell discussed the respect he has for his "Maverick" mentor, stating that he tried to emulate Cruise by doing as much of his own stunt-work as he was permitted to do on Wright's film. Just as Cruise has done in so many of his movies over the years, Powell noted that he sought to ensure audiences would see that it's really him sprinting past explosions or getting thrown around by bad guys, adding that it bumps the whole movie up another level:
"You know when you're falling and you're hitting the ground and you're really doing it, the audience feels that. You know, when the explosions are real and you're jumping through it, it's a different sort of experience. The audience invests more."
With that said, the new "Running Man" admitted that he hadn't quite upgraded to riding bikes off cliffs or hanging off the side of an actual plane as it takes off just yet. "So look, I don't have the insurance plan to be Tom Cruise," Powell noted. "I'm not trying to be Tom Cruise, but I will say I learned so much from him on how to properly do an action movie." Here endeth the lesson.
"The Running Man" charges into theaters on November 14, 2025.