Glen Powell Asked Tom Cruise For One Piece Of Advice For The Running Man

Miles Teller's Rooster might've been the one Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) took under his wing in "Top Gun: Maverick," but it sees Hangman (Glen Powell) was taking notes the entire time. Since appearing in Cruise's cinema-saving sequel, Powell has gone from strength to strength. Now, he's about to make another major move thanks to his starring role in Edgar Wright's big screen take on Stephen King's dystopian novel "The Running Man." The film stars Powell as Ben Richards, one of King's best characters and an otherwise ordinary civilian who enters a deadly game of cat and mouse — one that will either help him earn enough money to support his family or get him killed, all for the sake of televised entertainment.

Of course, Powell knew that the role would be far more physically-demanding than your average acting job. Thus, he didn't hesitate to reach out for advice from the man who excels at hanging, jumping, swimming, and, above all else, running as if his life depended on it on-screen. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Powell confirmed that he did indeed reach out to Cruise for some tips on how to carefully place one foot in front of the other. "It's not like Tom was FaceTiming me on the treadmill, or anything like that," the actor explained. "But there are basic instructions that he would give, just to make sure it looks powerful and propulsive, and that you're actually fast." However, despite his efforts to move like a human missile, Powell has always remained fully aware that he is not, in fact, Tom Cruise.